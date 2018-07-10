Greensburg police seek suspect who tried to ignite gay pride flag

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police are looking for a suspect who tried but failed to burn a rainbow gay pride flag hanging from the porch of a Ludwick Street home.

The residents have a security camera, which captured the incident on Monday night, according to police. The residents could not immediately be reached for comment.

Security footage shows a shirtless man walk up to the flag and hold what appears to be a lighter beneath it, according to police Capt. Robert Stafford. After a few seconds, the suspect shrugged and walked away. The camera picked up voices from unseen bystanders urging him to burn the flag, according to Stafford.

The man returned, removed the flagpole from its mounting, placed the flag on the ground and tried again to light it on fire, Stafford said. When the flag still didn’t ignite, the suspect ran off, Stafford said.

Police don’t have any leads on his identity, according to Stafford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800.