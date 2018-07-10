Greensburg Vietnam veteran to receive American Legion's Blue Cap award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man is the 2018 recipient of the John C. “Ace” Mann Blue Cap of the Year award, one of the most prestigious honors given by the Pennsylvania American Legion.

Retired Army Lt. Col. William “Bill” Frazier, 86, will receive the Blue Cap award on Friday during the Pennsylvania Department’s annual convention in Harrisburg.

He was nominated by his post, the James E. Zundell American Legion Post 446 in Mt. Pleasant, where he formerly was treasurer and where he still serves on the honor guard.

The state selection committee chose him from among 16 nominees, said Kit Watson, adjutant for the Pennsylvania Department.

“He’s a Legionnaire’s Legionnaire,” Watson said.

The Blue Cap award is given to Legion members who exemplify the goals and objectives of the American Legion and who go above and beyond the call of duty, he said.

“He’s done an awful lot in service to this country,” said his son David Lozier, district attorney for Beaver County. “He’s done a lot for veterans, and I think he deserves a thank you.”

Lozier was a career Army officer for 28 years, enlisting in 1955 and retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1983. He did two tours in Vietnam, from 1967-1968 and 1971-1972.

Lozier has stayed active in veterans’ affairs and as a volunteer since his retirement. In 2013, he was named Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Mt. Pleasant.