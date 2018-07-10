Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg Vietnam veteran to receive American Legion's Blue Cap award

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Ret. U.S. Army Lt. Col. William 'Bill' Lozier points to the name of his fallen comrade etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 2012. Lozier, recently named 2013 Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Mt. Pleasant, served tours of duty in Vietnam in 1967-1968 and 1971-1972 and devotes much of his time to making life better for his fellow military veterans. Photo taken in May 2012
Dan Kubus | For Trib Total Media
Ret. U.S. Army Lt. Col. William 'Bill' Lozier points to the name of his fallen comrade etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 2012. Lozier, recently named 2013 Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Mt. Pleasant, served tours of duty in Vietnam in 1967-1968 and 1971-1972 and devotes much of his time to making life better for his fellow military veterans. Photo taken in May 2012
Ritual of remembrance U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) William 'Bill' Lozier (far right), a member of the James E. Zundell American Legion Post 446 Honor Guard of Mt. Pleasant, stands at attention with other guard members during a ceremony at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery to honor 130 Civil War soldiers buried there, which was held recently by the Westmoreland County Historical Society in conjunction with the Mt. Pleasant Area Historical Society.
Celeste Van Kirk | TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
Ritual of remembrance U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) William 'Bill' Lozier (far right), a member of the James E. Zundell American Legion Post 446 Honor Guard of Mt. Pleasant, stands at attention with other guard members during a ceremony at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery to honor 130 Civil War soldiers buried there, which was held recently by the Westmoreland County Historical Society in conjunction with the Mt. Pleasant Area Historical Society.

A Greensburg man is the 2018 recipient of the John C. “Ace” Mann Blue Cap of the Year award, one of the most prestigious honors given by the Pennsylvania American Legion.

Retired Army Lt. Col. William “Bill” Frazier, 86, will receive the Blue Cap award on Friday during the Pennsylvania Department’s annual convention in Harrisburg.

He was nominated by his post, the James E. Zundell American Legion Post 446 in Mt. Pleasant, where he formerly was treasurer and where he still serves on the honor guard.

The state selection committee chose him from among 16 nominees, said Kit Watson, adjutant for the Pennsylvania Department.

“He’s a Legionnaire’s Legionnaire,” Watson said.

The Blue Cap award is given to Legion members who exemplify the goals and objectives of the American Legion and who go above and beyond the call of duty, he said.

“He’s done an awful lot in service to this country,” said his son David Lozier, district attorney for Beaver County. “He’s done a lot for veterans, and I think he deserves a thank you.”

Lozier was a career Army officer for 28 years, enlisting in 1955 and retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1983. He did two tours in Vietnam, from 1967-1968 and 1971-1972.

Lozier has stayed active in veterans’ affairs and as a volunteer since his retirement. In 2013, he was named Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Mt. Pleasant.

