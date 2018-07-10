Ligonier Valley grad missing, reservoir searched

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dive teams on Tuesday ended a second day of searching a Somerset County reservoir without success for a missing Ligonier Valley High School graduate.

A Somerset County 911 supervisor said the 18-year-old man was paddleboarding with companions when he went missing Monday afternoon in the Quemahoning Reservoir. Officiclas did not release his identity.

A section of Plank Road was closed as emergency crews searched the nearby reservoir, beginning near the boat launch, according to a county 911 news release.

The man went missing shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, according to David Boyer, deputy fire chief for the Scalp Level-Paint Fire Department. After an initial day of searching, crews returned to the scene at 8 a.m. Tuesday and broke of their effort by 7:30 p.m. They are expected to be back Wednesday morning to continue the search.

Crews used sonar to search areas of the reservoir, with divers descending between 15 feet and 100 feet into the water, according to Boyer. In deeper levels, divers had to pause to decompress when they returned to the surface, he said.

State police also responded, along with the Conemaugh Township Fire Department, water rescue teams from Somerset County and Murrysville and dive teams from Shanksville, Greensburg and Pittsburgh. Drones were requested from a Somerset County search team.

The reservoir is located north of Route 30 and east of Rout 219, near Hollsopple.