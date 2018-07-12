Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg pool work continues despite difficulty finding contractors

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

The renovation of Greensburg’s Veterans’ Memorial Pool will go on as planned despite a lack of contractors for some aspects of the project.

The city originally planned to hire one contractor to handle the entire $850,000 project, but decided to break the job up into smaller parts in the hopes of attracting more specialized, cost-effective bidders.

Instead, the city found itself with only one bid each for the plumbing improvements and the installation of a new pool liner, and no bids for electrical work or a roof replacement at the pool’s bathhouse.

The city this week hired Aquatic Renovation Systems of Indianapolis to install the liner at a cost of $84,000 and Whitby Plumbing of Uniontown to handle the plumbing at a cost of $243,000.

Council last month hired Pittsburgh contractor Golon Inc. for $290,000 to pour the concrete and demolish the defunct structures at the pool.

Despite the small number of bids, the project is coming together under budget, according to pool manager Trudy Ivory.

“I feel that the pricing that we got even with just the single bidders in those areas was very good pricing, where we thought we’d come it at,” she said.

Demolition work began recently.

The pool is closed this year for the renovations — which will add a splash park, new water slides and more.

The city is looking into options for the electrical work and roof replacement, which did garner bids from any interested companies. Ivory said.

Most of the electrical work can probably be handled in-house by city electricians, and Ivory is meeting with roofing contractors this week.

Work is still expected to be completed by the end of the year, Ivory said.

“It’s gotten started a little later than I had hoped, but there’s stumbling blocks in everything that you do,” she said

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

