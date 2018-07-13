Trib reporter selected as fellow to examine issues at small town, rural jails

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tribune-Review reporter Renatta Signorini, of South Greensburg, has been selected as a 2018 John Jay Jails and Justice Reporting Fellow.

The fellowship, which is supported by the John Jay Center on Media, Crime and Justice in New York City, will support 28 journalists from across the country who are working on reporting projects that examine issues related to jails in small towns and rural communities.

In preparation for the year-long committment, Signorini attended the fellowship’s conference in New York City this week, meeting with experts in law enforcement and criminal justice.

“I’m planning to take a close examination of the inmates of the Westmoreland County Prison, especially the females, and learn about why they are there,” Signorini said. “I learned so much over the two days of the conference and hope to bring readers a better understanding of how our local jail and the bail and court systems are working in Westmoreland County.”

Signorini grew up in Monessen and Rostraver. She graduated from Belle Vernon Area High School in 2001 and went on to graduate from Slippery Rock University in 2005.

Signorini started working with Trib Total Media in 2005, writing for the weekly papers before moving to the daily Leader Times in Kittanning. She has been working at the Greensburg Tribune-Review since 2011. She has covered several municipalities, school districts, police, courts, crime and breaking news.

This year’s John Jay Center cohort was selected based on editors’ recommendations and reporting projects.

“At this critical time in criminal justice, the work of journalists is especially important,” said Stephen Handelman, director at the John Jay Center. “As the U.S. struggles to understand and address the crisis in our jails, penetrating, evidence-based reporting is crucial to informing the public debate and to policy change.”

