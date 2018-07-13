Vacant hotel in Hempfield being demolished to make room for Sheetz
Updated 3 hours ago
Workers on Friday razed a vacant hotel in Hempfield in order to make room for a Sheetz convenience store.
The hotel, located along Route 30 East near the Red Lobster restaurant, has gone by many names over the years, according to township Manager Jason Winters. It was a Quality Inn, a Comfort Inn, and others.
“It’s been deteriorating over the years,” Winters said. “Every time you’d turn around, it would be a different name.”
Greensburg Investors Inc., a subsidiary of LRC Realty in Akron, Ohio, bought the land from Bombay Hospitality for $2 million in January, according to Westmoreland County deed records. Bombay bought it in 2006 from Hempfield’s Adam Eidemiller Inc. for just under $1.5 million.
Hempfield supervisors approved the site plan for a Sheetz several months ago, Winters said.
