Gas grill catches fire in Derry Township, burning man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 27-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after suffering burns when a gas grill caught on fire Friday evening in Derry Township.

According to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor, the fire was reported at 7:11 p.m. on Mitchell Drive at the Holiday Acres housing complex.

Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said the gas hose had burned off the grill, which was in a yard and was being fueled with both gas and charcoal. About a half dozen units in an adjacent apartment block were temporarily evacuated out of concern the gas tank supplying the grill might explode, Piantine said. Firefighters soon got the tank shut off.

Firefighters discovered the burn victim inside one of the apartments when “we could hear a guy hollering inside of the house,” Piantine said.

The man had burns to his chest and arm, he said.

The man’s condition wasn’t available Friday.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.