Westmoreland

2 women killed in head-on Donegal Township crash

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, July 13, 2018, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Two women were killed when the cars they were riding in collided head-on Friday afternoon in Donegal Township.

Gloria J. Randall, 75, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died of blunt force trauma to the chest, Shari L. Kohan, 47, of Lower Yoder Township, Cambria County, of trauma to the head and chest, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along Route 711 near Nedrow Road.

Randall was a passenger in a northbound Subaru Outback, which was struck by a southbound Ford Focus, driven by Kohan. The Focus crossed the center line shortly before 3 p.m. for an unknown reason, Bacha said.

The driver of the Outback, whose name and condition weren’t available, was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Bacha said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Results of toxicology tests aren’t expected to be available for several weeks.

Randall was wearing a seat belt, but Kohan was not, Bacha said.

State police also are investigating.

Brooks Funeral Home of Melcroft is handling arrangements for Randall, while Duca Funeral Home of Johnstown is in charge of arrangements for Kohan.

The crash closed Route 711 to traffic until after 7:30 p.m., according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

