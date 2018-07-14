Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Former state trooper charged again, this time with falsifying firearm papers

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 10:06 a.m.

A former Pennsylvania trooper is accused of misstating his criminal record when completing an application to transfer ownership of his gun at a Latrobe store, state police at Greensburg said.

Chad Douglas Corbett, 37, of New Derry allegedly failed to check the correct box on March 6 when attempting to transfer his Glock 21 semi-automatic handgun at the Army & Navy Store on Ligonier Street, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Corbett is charged with making a materially false written statement for the transfer of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and a misdemeanor count of an unsworn falsification to authorities. He is free pending a preliminary hearing June 23.

A firearms division director notified state police June 11 about the problem with Corbett’s application, said Cpl. Lauren Spallon, who filed the charges.

Police allege that Corbett indicated that he had never been charged or convicted of a crime that is punishable by more than one year in prison. When Corbett completed the application, he faced charges of aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment after being accused of beating and strangling a woman at his Derry Township home in September.

Corbett on March 23 pleaded guity before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani to one count of harassment. Others charges were dismissed.

State police suspended Corbett, who was assigned to a patrol unit at Troop A’s Kiski Valley station, following his arrest. He left the agency in January, a state police spokesman in Harrisburg said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

