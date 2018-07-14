Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Search for Seward man presumed to have drowned continues Saturday at Somerset reservoir

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
A Ligonier Valley flag and an American Flag stand watch over the shores of the Quemahoning Reservoir on Friday, July 13, 2018 in Somerset County.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A Weeping Willow tree is seen Friday, July 13, 2018, and was planted in honor of the missing Ligonier Valley graduate at Quemahoning Reservoir in Somerset County.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley running back Joey Dubics (23) gets into the open field for 27 yards and a first down during the second quarter of the PIAA District 6 Class AA championship game against Bishop McCort on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at Mansion Park in Altoona. Ligonier Valley leads 21-0 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Water rescue work on conducting a search for a Seward man presumed to have drowned at Quemahaning Reservoir on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Somerset County. The 18-year-old man, a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, has been missing since Monday.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A drone is used over the waters of the Quemahoning Reservoir on Saturday, July 14, 2018 during the search for a Seward man presumed to have drowned at the reservoir in Somerset County. The 18-year-old man, a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, has been missing since Monday.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Water rescue work on conducting a search for a Seward man presumed to have drowned at Quemahaning Reservoir on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Somerset County. The 18-year-old man, a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, has been missing since Monday.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Water rescue teams head back out to conduct a search for a Seward man presumed to have drowned at Quemahaning Reservoir on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Somerset County. The 18-year-old man, a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, has been missing since Monday.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Search teams relied solely on technology Saturday as the quest to find a Seward man believed to have drowned this week continued at Quemahoning Reservoir in Somerset County.

Scalp Level-Paint Deputy Fire Chief David Boyer said the depths at which crews are searching for Joey Dubics, a recent Ligonier Valley High School graduate, are not safe for the divers. Officials are using remote-controlled submersible devices with video capabilities that scan the water about 80 to 100 feet below the surface.

“We’ve got a pretty deep section of water to search,” Boyer said.

A sixth day of searching for Dubics started early Saturday with officials from many of the departments that have been assisting throughout the week. The dive teams are on standby in the event of an emergency, but they are not going in the water for now, Boyer said.

Dubics, 18, went missing Monday afternoon while paddleboarding at the reservoir, authorities said. He dove from the paddleboard to recover a hat and sunglasses and resurfaced once, but then went under the water, officials have said. He was a running back and captain of the Ligonier Valley High School football team.

State police are investigating.

His parents, Tom and Kris Dubics, have spent their days at the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area.

Searchers are focusing on the bottom third of the reservoir in the area of a dam.

The reservoir is north of Route 30 and east of Route 219, near Hollsopple.

“Everything’s going to be done with technology,” Boyer said.

While searchers are working, the Conemaugh Township EMS service has been tasked with keeping them hydrated. Terry Ruparcic, ambulance service manager, said they have gotten support in the form of water, Gatorade and ice from local residents and businesses, as well as those in the area where the Dubics live.

That assistance, known as “rehab,” typically only lasts a few hours during an emergency situation, such as a fire.

This task has proved to be much more intense, Ruparcic said. There have been rougly 50 to 70 people at the reservoir each day of the search.

“The communities have been so generous that when it comes to liquids, we have enough that we could go for a week or more,” he said.

Other agencies and community groups have been supplying searchers with meals and other food.

Anyone who wants to help the ambulance service can mail gift cards or monetary donations to PO Box 363, Tire Hill, PA 15959 or drop them off at 1075 Tire Hill Road, Conemaugh Township, Johnstown.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

