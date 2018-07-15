Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Agriculture celebrated at annual Derry Township fair

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Sunday, July 15, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
A pig is ushered into a pen to be weighed for the Derry Township Agricultural Fair on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
A pig is ushered into a pen to be weighed for the Derry Township Agricultural Fair on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Nolan Tumulty, 15, ushers his pig into a pen to be weighed at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Nolan Tumulty, 15, ushers his pig into a pen to be weighed at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Nolan Tumulty, 15, pets his pig before it is weighed at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Nolan Tumulty, 15, pets his pig before it is weighed at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Kaden Bishop, 3, ushers his pig out of the trailer to be weighed for the Derry Township Agricultural Fair on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Kaden Bishop, 3, ushers his pig out of the trailer to be weighed for the Derry Township Agricultural Fair on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

From the red, white and blue hay bale near the entrance, to the red and white Holsteins at the other end, the Derry Township Agricultural Fair promises a colorful array of exhibits, games, livestock and foods this week.

The 31 st annual fair, along Route 982, opened at 4 p.m. Sunday and continues through Saturday evening. It will close with the 7 p.m. market sale and the 7 p.m. concert by Saddle Up Band 2.0. Livestock exhibits will be released at 11 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re more of a community fair that believes in giving back,” said Brandon Komar, fair president.

Although considerably smaller than the Westmoreland Fair in August, the Derry Fair draws exhibitors from Westmoreland, Somerset and Indiana counties and visitors from seven counties and five states, Komar said.

The fair hopes to set a new attendance record of 5,000 people this year, he said. Last year’s attendance was 4,500.

Among the 140 youth and adult exhibitors is Rachel Ramaley, 17, of Derry. Her two Ayrshire dairy cows — Sassy, 2, and Pandora, 1 — will be judged at 1 p.m. Thursday in the indoor arena.

She’s been showing dairy cows at the Westmoreland Fair for 13 years and at the Derry Fair since 2013.

“It’s always been a part of my life,” she said. “It gives you something to do. It’s different and it makes you stand out.”

Her cows come from Lone Ayr Farm in Derry, a family farm which currently has 45 milking cows and 40 replacement heifers.

A couple tents down, Tadum Myers, 16, of Derry, was “bracing” her goat, Frosty, on Sunday afternoon, preparing for Monday’s market goat show at 4 p.m.

“They’re judged on how well they stand, how well they walk, how they behave and how well you work with your goat,” she said.

Myers has been raising goats since she was 7 or 8, but this is only her second year showing at the Derry Fair. Her goat this year is a 7-month-old male Boer, a breed that’s bred for meat production.

She said it was difficult to part with her goat last year.

“We were like best friends,” she said.

Myers said she enjoys raising goats because “you work as a team. It brings your family and friends closer together because they help you.”

Komar said the fair’s biggest goal is to teach young people about the importance of agriculture in American society, to know where their food comes from and to not be afraid of animals.

“We take pride in our kids. They help us set up the fair,” said Komar, who runs Hilltop Farm & Apiary, a beef farm near Ligonier.

Admission to the fair is $3 per person, with a $1 discount for senior citizens on Wednesday. On Thursday, there will be a $1 discount for Pennsylvania Farm Bureau members who show proof of membership and people who bring in a canned good. On Friday, there will be a $1 discount for first-responders who show proof of emergency public service.

A fireworks show will begin at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The Derry Fair gets financial support from the Derry Township supervisors, the Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Program and other sources.

For a detailed schedule of daily events, visit DerryTwpAgFair.com .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me