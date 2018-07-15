Agriculture celebrated at annual Derry Township fair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From the red, white and blue hay bale near the entrance, to the red and white Holsteins at the other end, the Derry Township Agricultural Fair promises a colorful array of exhibits, games, livestock and foods this week.

The 31 st annual fair, along Route 982, opened at 4 p.m. Sunday and continues through Saturday evening. It will close with the 7 p.m. market sale and the 7 p.m. concert by Saddle Up Band 2.0. Livestock exhibits will be released at 11 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re more of a community fair that believes in giving back,” said Brandon Komar, fair president.

Although considerably smaller than the Westmoreland Fair in August, the Derry Fair draws exhibitors from Westmoreland, Somerset and Indiana counties and visitors from seven counties and five states, Komar said.

The fair hopes to set a new attendance record of 5,000 people this year, he said. Last year’s attendance was 4,500.

Among the 140 youth and adult exhibitors is Rachel Ramaley, 17, of Derry. Her two Ayrshire dairy cows — Sassy, 2, and Pandora, 1 — will be judged at 1 p.m. Thursday in the indoor arena.

She’s been showing dairy cows at the Westmoreland Fair for 13 years and at the Derry Fair since 2013.

“It’s always been a part of my life,” she said. “It gives you something to do. It’s different and it makes you stand out.”

Her cows come from Lone Ayr Farm in Derry, a family farm which currently has 45 milking cows and 40 replacement heifers.

A couple tents down, Tadum Myers, 16, of Derry, was “bracing” her goat, Frosty, on Sunday afternoon, preparing for Monday’s market goat show at 4 p.m.

“They’re judged on how well they stand, how well they walk, how they behave and how well you work with your goat,” she said.

Myers has been raising goats since she was 7 or 8, but this is only her second year showing at the Derry Fair. Her goat this year is a 7-month-old male Boer, a breed that’s bred for meat production.

She said it was difficult to part with her goat last year.

“We were like best friends,” she said.

Myers said she enjoys raising goats because “you work as a team. It brings your family and friends closer together because they help you.”

Komar said the fair’s biggest goal is to teach young people about the importance of agriculture in American society, to know where their food comes from and to not be afraid of animals.

“We take pride in our kids. They help us set up the fair,” said Komar, who runs Hilltop Farm & Apiary, a beef farm near Ligonier.

Admission to the fair is $3 per person, with a $1 discount for senior citizens on Wednesday. On Thursday, there will be a $1 discount for Pennsylvania Farm Bureau members who show proof of membership and people who bring in a canned good. On Friday, there will be a $1 discount for first-responders who show proof of emergency public service.

A fireworks show will begin at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The Derry Fair gets financial support from the Derry Township supervisors, the Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Program and other sources.

For a detailed schedule of daily events, visit DerryTwpAgFair.com .