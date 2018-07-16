Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Greensburg man assaulted woman, her 9-year-old daughter

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, July 16, 2018, 9:27 a.m.

A 34-year-old Greensburg man was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bond after allegedly assaulting a woman and her 9-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute Friday.

Lloyd T. Guy Sr. was charged by patrolman Adam Gogets with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment following the incident on the 100 block of Laird Street about 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Gogets alleges that Guy got into an argument with a woman which turned physical. During the dispute, Gogets reported in court documents that a 9-year-old girl’s hand was injured by a door when Guy attempted to forcibly enter a bedroom where the adult victim and her children had taken shelter.

Guy then fled on a motorcycle, but later turned himself into police. Neither victim required hospital treatment police said.

District Judge Chris Flanigan ordered Guy to the county prison after he failed to post $75,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

