Greensburg officer's lips, throat numbed by white powder during drug arrest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg officer who noticed numbness to his lips and throat after being exposed to a white powder Friday during an arrest was checked out by ambulance personnel and is OK, according to Police Capt. Bob Stafford.

Three people were arrested on drug charges after authorities found three bags of an unidentified white powder, suspected crack cocaine and several other items associated with drug dealing at a Cleveland Street home, according to police. Cornelius D. Scaine, 36, who is listed as homeless; Amanda Burkhart, 27, of Turtle Creek; and Rachael R. Revers, 39, of Greensburg are all being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.

After issuing a parking ticket to a Charleroi man who left his car in the intersection of South Hamilton and Cleveland streets at 4:22 p.m., police learned that a woman wanted by Allegheny County authorities was in a nearby home where someone died from a drug overdose death July 5, according to an affidavit.

Revers gave officers permission to search her home and authorities said they found Scaine and Burkhart in a bedroom along with items used for drug packaging. When an officer opened a shopping bag, a white powder became airborne, causing the officer to have a strange taste in his mouth and numbness. He was monitored by Mutual Aid until the effects wore off, Stafford said.

“It all went to the lab,” he said. “We don’t let anybody field test white powder anymore.”

Scaine denied knowledge of any items in the bedroom. Burkhart told officers she and her boyfriend were selling crack cocaine out of the residence and that there were more drugs hidden in the bedroom, according to the affidavit. Police donned protective gloves and masks to continue searching.

They confiscated about 7 ounces of an unidentified white powder, crack cocaine, heroin, cell phones and $110, among other items.

Revers also is charged with child endangerment and her bail is $20,000. Police reported that a child lives at the home.

Burkhart’s bail is $75,000 and Scaine is being held without bail.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.