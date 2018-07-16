Clerk at Southwest Greensburg hotel assaulted during robbery, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette man whose credit card was declined for an overnight stay at a Southwest Greensburg hotel early Sunday returned to the lobby a few minutes later and assaulted the clerk before fleeing with $121 from the cash register, borough police said.

Julius N. McGhee, 53, was charged with robbery, simple assault, receiving stolen property and theft following the incident at the Knights Inn at 3:59 a.m., according to Southwest Borough Police patrolman Steve Zyvith. McGhee was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond set by District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Zyvith reported in an affidavit of probable cause that the clerk told officers that McGhee entered the hotel and attempted to use a credit card to rent a room. After the card was declined, the clerk told Zyvith that McGhee left the hotel, but returned to the lobby a short time later and began causing a disturbance in the breakfast area.

When the clerk went to investigate, police allege McGhee allegedly assaulted the clerk causing a cut on his right forearm, walked around to the registration area and removed $121 from a cash register.

He then fled out a side door, police reported.

Greensburg City Police took McGhee into custoday a few blocks away as he walked along Huff Avenue, Zyvith said.

The clerk was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew, police said.

