Police: Latrobe man assaulted ex-girlfriend, fled with dog

A Latrobe man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in North Huntingdon and assaulted the woman before fleeing with her dog, township police said in court documents.

Nicholas A. Hoffer, 26, was arraigned Saturday on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, robbery, simple assault, theft, and driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license filed by township police. He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $80,000 bond.

Officer Michael Beckinger said police were summoned to an apartment on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon by the victim’s female roommate about 3:30 a.m. for a report of burglary, assault and theft.

Beckinger reported in an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Wayne Gongaware that the ex-girlfriend and her roommate reported that Hoffer had entered the apartment by climbing onto a porch roof, pushing an air conditioner out of a window and climbing through the opening.

Police said in court documents that once inside, Hoffer began arguing with his ex-girlfriend and then began breaking things throughout the apartment. The couple separated about three days earlier, Beckinger reported.

During the incident, Beckinger alleges that Hoffer pushed his ex-girlfriend into a refrigerator and struck her arm before fleeing with the victim’s mixed breed dog.

Beckinger said police arrested Hoffer a short time later along Pennsylvania Avenue where he attempted to flee a traffic stop before surrendering.

Police allege Hoffer was “highly intoxicated” when he was stopped driving a 2012 Subaru Legacy. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled July 25 before Gongaware.

