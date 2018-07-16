Former South Greensburg secretary to plead guilty to stealing from borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The former secretary for South Greensburg is expected to plead guilty next month to stealing more than $166,000 from the borough.

Defense attorney Chris Nichols told a Westmoreland County judge on Monday that Dennis Lee Kunkle Jr. is ready to end the case in which investigators contend he diverted cash from the borough into his own accounts.

“At this point, we’re still talking. We are attempting to get something worked out with the district attorney’s office,” Nichols said.

A plea hearing will be scheduled for August, Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway said.

Kunkle, 54, was charged in 2016 after financial irregularities involving the borough’s finances were discovered. Kunkle resigned days after the police launched their investigation. A former borough councilman and one-time member of the Greensburg-Salem School Board, Kunkle was charged with six offenses including theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with public records.

Kunkle worked for 29 years as South Greensburg’s secretary. Audits revealed that Kunkle had diverted more than $166,000 from garbage fees and other sources to his own accounts from 2011 through 2016 to pay personal bills, police said.

District Attorney John Peck said no formal plea bargain offer has been made.

“He’s trying to gather the restitution,” Peck said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.