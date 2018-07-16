Ligonier gallery's 'Change for Change' program gives back to local nonprofits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since February, patrons at the G Squared Gallery in Ligonier have been asked if they’d like to “round up” their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the change to a local charity.

Someone who purchases a lithograph for $30.76, for example, might choose to donate the extra 24 cents.

It may not sound like much, but G Squared owners Harvey and Pat Childs recently donated more than $650 to the Blackburn Center, a Greensburg nonprofit battling against domestic and sexual abuse, through their “Change for Change” program.

“The initial inspiration was the fact that there are so many nonprofits around that aren’t getting funded as well as they used to,” Harvey Childs said. “So we thought it would be nice to help these organizations with a little bit of money from us.”

The Childs have a history of helping local nonprofits: part of G Squared’s 20th anniversary celebration in 2015 included raising money for Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels.

They take suggestions through the G Squared Facebook page on what charity to support next.

“They have to be in Westmoreland County, and we update our Facebook page about a month before the end of the quarter for followers to give us their choices for nonprofits,” Childs said. “We sort of crowd-source it.”

Starting this month and running through Sept. 30, those interested in “Change for Change” can donate to Youngwood-based Wildlife Works Inc., whose members rehabilitate and release distressed animals and promote the preservation of native species, habitats and the environment.

After seeing how well similar programs have worked elsewhere, Childs said he thought it was worth a try.

“It’s only a matter of cents, a little bit of money here and there,” he said, “We’ve also had customers who’ve asked us to add on five dollars or more. And it all adds up.”

For more, see G-Squared-Gallery.MyShopify.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.