Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Ligonier gallery's 'Change for Change' program gives back to local nonprofits

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, July 16, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Harvey and Pat Childs, owners of G Squared Gallery, at their gallery in Ligonier, Pa. on Thursday Dec. 29, 2016. The gallery's 'Change for Change' program asks patrons to 'round up' their purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the change to a local charity.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Harvey and Pat Childs, owners of G Squared Gallery, at their gallery in Ligonier, Pa. on Thursday Dec. 29, 2016. The gallery's 'Change for Change' program asks patrons to 'round up' their purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the change to a local charity.

Updated 3 hours ago

Since February, patrons at the G Squared Gallery in Ligonier have been asked if they’d like to “round up” their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the change to a local charity.

Someone who purchases a lithograph for $30.76, for example, might choose to donate the extra 24 cents.

It may not sound like much, but G Squared owners Harvey and Pat Childs recently donated more than $650 to the Blackburn Center, a Greensburg nonprofit battling against domestic and sexual abuse, through their “Change for Change” program.

“The initial inspiration was the fact that there are so many nonprofits around that aren’t getting funded as well as they used to,” Harvey Childs said. “So we thought it would be nice to help these organizations with a little bit of money from us.”

The Childs have a history of helping local nonprofits: part of G Squared’s 20th anniversary celebration in 2015 included raising money for Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels.

They take suggestions through the G Squared Facebook page on what charity to support next.

“They have to be in Westmoreland County, and we update our Facebook page about a month before the end of the quarter for followers to give us their choices for nonprofits,” Childs said. “We sort of crowd-source it.”

Starting this month and running through Sept. 30, those interested in “Change for Change” can donate to Youngwood-based Wildlife Works Inc., whose members rehabilitate and release distressed animals and promote the preservation of native species, habitats and the environment.

After seeing how well similar programs have worked elsewhere, Childs said he thought it was worth a try.

“It’s only a matter of cents, a little bit of money here and there,” he said, “We’ve also had customers who’ve asked us to add on five dollars or more. And it all adds up.”

For more, see G-Squared-Gallery.MyShopify.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me