Ruffsdale man gets burglary sentence reduced

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge on Monday cut the prison sentence of a Ruffsdale man convicted in a string of 13 burglaries.

Timothy Stants, 52, pleaded guilty in December to 41 counts in connection with burglaries at businesses throughout Westmoreland, Fayette and Lawrence counties. In June, he was ordered to serve 10 to 20 years in prison.

Stants returned to court Monday to say that he will be required to serve an additional two years behind bars as a result of a parole revocation that resulted from his most recent conviction. His sentence for the new burglary convictions will not begin until the final 24 months of the parole revocation is served, according to defense attorney Donna McClelland.

“It was the intention he serves a total of 10 years, and we want to give the court the opportunity to change its order so that the total time is 10 years,” McClelland said.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli opposed any reduction.

“He will have the opportunity to apply for parole every year,” Iannamorelli said.

Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani agreed with the defense, saying the original sentence was crafted so that Stants was kept behind bars a total of 10 additional years. As a result, the judge reduced Stants’ burglary sentences to 8 to 20 years.

Police said Stants targeted businesses to burglarize and identified his involvement after learning about a lengthy criminal past that included convictions for more than 40 burglaries in the early 2000s.

Iannamorelli said Stants still faces criminal charges in Allegheny County and at least two other states.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.