North Huntingdon landslide repairs could cost $500,000

North Huntingdon may have to pay more than $500,000 to stabilize a hillside that slid this spring and collapsed a section of a local road after the federal government denied Pennsylvania’s request to declare a major disaster resulting from flooding in the region from February through April.

Without the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s declaration of a disaster from flooding and landslides that caused an estimated $22 million in damages in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, North Huntingdon will not be eligible for federal aid for stabilizing the hillside below Haywood Road and repairing two sections of the road that collapsed, said Bob Robinson, a consulting engineer for North Huntingdon. The project to stabilize the hillside and repair the road could cost between $400,000 and $600,000, Robinson told the township commissioners last week.

“That’s pretty tough on the budget,” said Jeff Silka, township manager.

Rather than taking money from the township’s capital reserves, which would be “a substantial hit,” Silka suggested to the commissioners that North Huntingdon apply for a non-interest loan from PennDOT that would be repaid over a 10-year-period. The commissioners would have to approve the expenditure.

Gov. Tom Wolf said he would appeal FEMA’s decision on July 11 not to declare a major disaster. FEMA chose to look at the continuous string of severe weather as separate incidents, none of which it reported met the threshold for a declaration, Wolf said. The agency, however, ignored the fact that these weather events were relentless, with damage and costs escalating with each subsequent storm, the governor said.

The two landslides that restricted traffic to one lane in two sections of Haywood Lane occurred in late February and early March, said Robinson, an engineer with KLH Engineers Inc. of Robinson. The first landslide was about 100 feet long and a second one has grown, Robinson said. They are about 500 feet apart, he said.

A third landslide along Haywood Road, above Route 993, closed a portion of Route 993 for several hours on June 1. That slide occurred after heavy storms and flooding on June 10.

“The whole slope is very marginal, with open fissures,” Robinson said.

To stabilize the hillside, a contractor would drill 10 feet into the bedrock and set “soldier beams” into the rock.Those solider beams likely would be connected by concrete lagging to hold the hill in place.

After taking core samples of the hillside, which helped to determine the depth of the bedrock, the next step in the project would be to have an actual design of the beams and pilings needed to keep the hill from sliding, Robinson said.

Silka said it would be possible to close the roadway and reroute traffic, but there are no viable options for having emergency vehicles use the road to reach the homes affected by the slide.

Stabilizing two other roadways affected by landslides will cost far less money, Robinson said. Stabilizing a slide that affected Lighthouse Lane will cost about $7,500 and doing work on Mahaffey Hill Road will cost close to $20,000.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.