Westmoreland

Woman hospitalized after crashing off Pa. Turnpike during rain

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
A woman had to be extricated from her car after crashing several hundred feet off of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Donegal Township on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
Chestnut Ridge firefighters pulled a woman from her wrecked car Tuesday in Donegal Township.

The woman was traveling east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike when she lost control around 6:30 a.m. during a rainstorm, officials said. The car left the highway, drove up an embankment, hit several trees and smashed through a security fence before stopping several hundred feet away in the village of Kregar. The woman called 911 for help, officials said.

She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. State police are investigating.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

Tribune-Review staff writer Renatta Signorini contributed.

