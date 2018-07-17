Flood advisory issued for Latrobe, surrounding areas
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for part of Central Westmoreland County, including Latrobe, Youngstown, Loyalhanna and Lawson Heights as thunderstorms continue in the region.
Small streams could flood and urban areas could experience minor flooding as the region receives up to a half inch of rain this morning. More than an inch has already fallen, according to the weather service.
The advisory was issued at 8:36 a.m. and remains in effect until 10:30 a.m.
Residents are asked to report flooding to the weather service at 412-262-1988, on the National Weather Service Pittsburgh Facebook page, or on Twitter @NWSPittsburgh .
The weather service reminds drivers not to risk driving through flooded roads.
