Westmoreland

You got the wrong pants, suspected heroin dealer tells Mt. Pleasant cops

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

After Mt. Pleasant Police pulled 106 stamp bags of heroin from a pocket of a man set up in a undercover sting Tuesday, officers said the suspect had an explanation: the pants were not his.

Borough officer Nathan Ellwood didn’t buy the excuse given by Michael L. Marquis, 28, of Scottdale, and he was charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession and delivery of a controlled substance. The 5 p.m. arrest occurred in connection with a sting in a parking lot near the Dollar General store along Flower Way.

Ellwood and police chief Douglas Sam used an informant to make a controlled buy of heroin from Marquis, according to court records. Ellwood reported in court documents that police had a prior arrest warrant for Marquis after officers discovered him with numerous empty waxine baggies used for packaging heroin and two hypodermic needles June 21 at the Exxon station on the 200 block of East Main Street.

Ellwood reported in court documents that after the informant purchased 20 bags of suspected heroin off Marquis, he was taken into custody.

“Upon search of (Marquis) this officer located two large bricks of suspected heroin in the actor’s right pocket. Michael stated that the pants he was wearing were not his,” Ellwood wrote in court documents.

Police later recovered a small amount of cocaine, 6 Suboxone strips and the two $100 bills used in the drug buy from Marquis, Ellwood reported. Suboxone is a drug used in treating an opioid addiction, but police reported Marquis did not have a prescription for it.

Marquis was arraigned in night court before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing July 26 before Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

