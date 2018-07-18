Appeals court denies vet's request for lesser sentence for knife attack at Murrysville bar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Army veteran lost an appeal challenging a 20-year prison sentence for stabbing a man outside a Murrysville bar.

Ryan Paul, 29, of Delmont contended Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway erred when she imposed the lengthy prison sentence last year by failing to properly consider pleas for leniency based on his lack of a criminal record, his status as a veteran wounded in Afghanistan and him becoming addicted to drugs as he recovered from his injuries.

A jury convicted Paul of aggravated assault for the stabbing of 33-year-old Matthew Gardone in the April 2014 attack outside the Hot Rod Lounge on Route 22.

A three-judge Superior Court panel ruled Hathaway did consider Paul’s history and service, although not as favorably as the defense, when she imposed the seven- to 20-year sentence.

“Dissatisfaction with the way the sentencing court treated these considerations, however, fails to establish that the sentencing court abused its discretion,” the decision read.

The same day Paul was sentenced in the assault case, another county judge imposed a five- to 10 -year concurrent prison sentence for his role in selling drugs to a Delmont man who died in early 2014 from a heroin overdose.

Police said Paul sold drugs that led to the overdose death of 24-year-old Joshua Perne, who died in a Delmont apartment.

