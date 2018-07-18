PennDOT to replace Roseytown potholes with new pavement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT is set to repave a lane of Roseytown Road on Thursday where it passes beneath the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in Hempfield.

The fresh pavement, replacing a series of patched potholes, should provide a smoother ride for motorists heading through the underpass from Donohoe Road toward Route 119. The surface of the lane was milled earlier in the week in preparation for paving.

Driving through the underpass had been a headache for drivers since persistent potholes developed in the wake of winter and spring seasons that were hard on area roads.

PennDOT is planning next year to seek bids for a more permanent fix. That project will include improved drainage to alleviate water that collects in the underpass and has frustrated efforts to keep pothole patches in place.

“The road was in such bad condition, (PennDOT staff) decided to get as much done as they can this year,” said Valerie Petersen, PennDOT District 12 community relations coordinator. “We were getting a lot of phone calls about it and a lot of concern.

“They will pave that one side. Next year, the whole thing will be done.”

It wasn’t clear if traffic will be restricted to a single lane or if the underpass may have to be closed during the paving.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.