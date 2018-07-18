Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

PennDOT to replace Roseytown potholes with new pavement

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

PennDOT is set to repave a lane of Roseytown Road on Thursday where it passes beneath the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in Hempfield.

The fresh pavement, replacing a series of patched potholes, should provide a smoother ride for motorists heading through the underpass from Donohoe Road toward Route 119. The surface of the lane was milled earlier in the week in preparation for paving.

Driving through the underpass had been a headache for drivers since persistent potholes developed in the wake of winter and spring seasons that were hard on area roads.

PennDOT is planning next year to seek bids for a more permanent fix. That project will include improved drainage to alleviate water that collects in the underpass and has frustrated efforts to keep pothole patches in place.

“The road was in such bad condition, (PennDOT staff) decided to get as much done as they can this year,” said Valerie Petersen, PennDOT District 12 community relations coordinator. “We were getting a lot of phone calls about it and a lot of concern.

“They will pave that one side. Next year, the whole thing will be done.”

It wasn’t clear if traffic will be restricted to a single lane or if the underpass may have to be closed during the paving.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me