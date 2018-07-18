Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Unity roads to close for Westmoreland air show, Crabtree 5K

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 11:39 p.m.
Tim Winters of Monongahela watches a Golden Knights parachutist through his binoculars at the Shop ’n Save Westmoreland County Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township on May 21, 2016.
Tribune-Review
A section of Route 981 in Unity will be closed to traffic as a safety precaution during the Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Township supervisors approved closure of the highway, between Henrys and Schmucker roads, as well as several side roads near the airport — Airport, Earhart and Haines.

The roads will be closed from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, during performer practice flights, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the show, Saturday and Sunday.

The closures won’t affect traffic on Route 981 between Route 30 and the main airport entrance, which will be reserved for use by authorized personnel and ticketed passengers on Spirit Airlines flights.

Air show spectators will enter through a gate along Route 981 opposite from the Big Lots store.

Headlining the show will be the Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team, last featured in 2001, and the Army Golden Knights skydiving team. A number of restored vintage planes will be participating in aerial routines or will be on display on the airport grounds. NASCAR-related attractions also will be featured.

Visit palmerairport.com for air show information and tickets.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

