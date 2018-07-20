Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield man faces charges for firing guns in front yard

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, July 20, 2018, 4:15 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A Hempfield man faces criminal charges after firing guns in his front yard, state police said.

The incident happened on Cromwell Street around 6 p.m. on June 28, state police said in a news release issued Friday.

According to state police, Sherard Owen Stape, 35, had been firing an AR-style rifle and a pistol in his front yard. Troopers found empty casings for .223 and 9mm rounds and impact holes in Stape’s front yard.

State police troopers and Jeannette police surrounded Stape’s residence. While police were trying to get him to come out the front door, Stape was seen leaving through his basement level entrance, and he was arrested.

Stape is charged with recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was released on an unsecured $15,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing has been twice continued, most recently from Thursday, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is now set for 9 a.m. Aug. 30.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

