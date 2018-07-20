Police seek suspect in thefts at East Huntingdon business

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police are searching for a thief who has repeatedly hit an East Huntingdon business.

Police said they went to ABB Inc. on Distribution Circle on July 5 for a reported theft of scrap wire believed to have occurred between 12:30 and 1 a.m.

The unidentified suspect used wire cutters to get through a metal fence and enter the back lot to steal the scrap wire, police said.

The suspect is believed to be connected to previous thefts at ABB Inc.

The suspect was driving what appears to be a grey Ford Ranger with an extended cab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

