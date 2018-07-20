Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

15 practices open to public during Steelers training camp at St. Vincent

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, July 20, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Steelers fans fill the surrounding stands and grassy areas to watch practice during Steeler Training Camp on Saturday Aug. 05, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans fill the surrounding stands and grassy areas to watch practice during Steeler Training Camp on Saturday Aug. 05, 2017 at St. Vincent College.

Updated 8 hours ago

Fifteen practices during the Pittsburgh Steelers 53rd annual training camp are open to the public.

The majority of those are at St. Vincent College in Unity. All open practices begin at 2:55 p.m:

• July 26-30

• Aug. 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11-14

One evening practice will be open to the public on Aug. 3 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Known as Friday Night Lights, the 7 p.m. training session in the high school football stadium requires the purchase of tickets.

The evening practice will be preceded by Steelers Fest outside of the stadium from noon-6 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for the practice at the gate, in advance at 724-539-4236 or in person at the Greater Latrobe athletic office, Latrobe News Stand, Latrobe Parks and Recreation and the Greater Latrobe School District administration building.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 5-12 and seniors 66 and older. Children younger than 5 will be admitted for free. Proceeds fund programs for Greater Latrobe School District students.

Gates for the practice open at 5 p.m. A fireworks show will finish off the night.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

