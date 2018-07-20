Cops: Greensburg man accused of assaulting daughter, her boyfriend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man awaiting trial on charges of scuffling with a city policeman had his bond revoked after being arrested this week for allegedly assaulting his daughter and cutting her boyfriend’s hand with a knife.

James E. Briggs III, 44, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, stalking, public drunkenness and two counts of simple assault by city police in connection with the assault that occurred during an argument in Cambria Circle Apartments .

Briggs, who had been free on $2,000 bail in connection with a March 8 incident where he allegedly assaulted a police officer who informed him neighbors had complained about his late-night guitar playing, was remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison by District Judge Chris Flanigan without bond Thursday.

Patrolman Kerry Dieter reported that Briggs’ daughter, Ali, called police to report that her father was at her apartment on Cambria Circle. She said he cut her boyfriend, Wade Stevenson, with a knife when he allegedly attempted to stab him.

Dieter alleges that Briggs also grabbed his daughter by her hair and struck her in her mouth during the altercation.

After the 11 a.m. incident, police said the elder Briggs fled to his own apartment on Luzerne Street where he was taken into custody.

