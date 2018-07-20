Aldi coming to East Huntingdon near Mt. Pleasant, officials say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aldi, the German discount grocery chain, plans to open a store in East Huntingdon on the old Kmart property, officials said.

The East Huntingdon store near Mt. Pleasant would be the fifth Aldi location in Westmoreland County. The others are in Rostraver, Hempfield, Unity and North Huntingdon.

Headquartered in Batavia, Ill., Aldi is in the midst of a $3.4 billion effort to build about 900 new stores.

East Huntingdon officials said the retailer will be one of three stores to occupy the Kmart that closed in 2017. Leases have not been signed for the other two, said township secretary Alexandria Torock.

Aldi Saxonburg Division Vice President J.R. Perry said it was “too early to confirm any other details of the Mt. Pleasant store.”

So far, the township has approved a demolition permit for the Kmart Garden Center.

Developer for the Kmart property is Seritage Growth Properties of New York. A site plan on the Seritage website shows the Kmart building divided into two available parcels.

Seritage describes itself as a “publicly-traded REIT primarily engaged in releasing and redeveloping its 253 property portfolio into first class multi-tenanted shopping centers.”

“Pursuant to a master lease, 230 wholly-owned properties are leased to Sears Holdings and are operated under either the Sears or Kmart brand. The master lease provides Seritage with rights to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings at each property,” the website said.

Also in East Huntingdon, Fresenius Kidney Care is building a new dialysis center at Summit Ridge Plaza near Walmart. It plans to move there from its current location at Crossroads Plaza in January 2019, said spokeswoman Rachel Bowen.

The new facility will increase the number of stations from 11 to 16 and the patient capacity from 66 to 96, she said. Additional staff will be hired.

Bowen said the center will have “individualized internet accessible TVs” along with heated massage chairs for each patient.

“Our new facility will also have the latest water treatment and dialysis technology to provide superior patient care,” she said.

Fresenius Kidney Care is a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, based in Waltham, Mass.

The township engineer must still sign off on a stormwater management plan. General contractor is Cavcon of Greensburg.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.