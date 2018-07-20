Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

New Florence men linked by fingerprints to burglary, cops say

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 20, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Two New Florence men were ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on burglary and theft charges Thursday after state police allege they recovered fingerprints that linked them to a 2017 burglary.

Sammie E. Lane Jr., 30, and Kori A. Tipton, 28, are charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and theft filed by Trooper James McKenzie. Ligonier District Judge Denise Thiel ordered Lane held in the county prison after he failed to post $100,000 bail, while Tipton was jailed on $20,000 bail.

When informed in a recent interview with investigators that their prints were discovered at the scene, McKenzie said in court documents that Lane and McKenzie confessed.

“Tipton advised that they had gone back to the residence more than one time to gather more items,” McKenzie wrote.

McKenzie reported that investigators were able to lift finger and palm prints from a home on 200 block of 17th Street that was burglarized Sept. 28. McKenzie said more than $2,250 worth of household items including a handgun, jewelry and two televisions were taken.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 27 before Thiel.

