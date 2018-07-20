Search for Cassandra Gross continues near Unity Cemetery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police and a team of searchers continued looking near Unity Cemetery on Friday for a woman who has been missing since April.

The team spent several hours there on June 25 and resumed the search in the same area Friday, police said.

They are looking for Cassandra Gross, a Unity woman who was last seen April 7, or any clues that might lead them to her. She would have turned 52 in May.

About 30 people assisted in the June search, including Ohio-based Rapid Response Services, state police, local searchers and cadaver dogs. Rapid Response Services returned Friday, as did troopers and dogs.

Family members reported Gross missing on April 9.

Norfolk Southern employees on April 10 spotted her burned red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander in a wooded area along train tracks near Twin Lakes Park.

In the days afterward, troopers were seen searching two Unity properties owned by Thomas G. Stanko, 47, who is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on unrelated charges. One of those properties abuts Unity Cemetery on White Fence Lane, where his mother lives.

Searchers have contended with dense wooded areas and rough terrain while searching in the area near Unity Cemetery.

Anyone with information about Gross’ disappearance should call state police at 724-832-3288.

