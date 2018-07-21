Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg ice cream party benefits programs for families, kids and caregivers

Shane Dunlap | Saturday, July 21, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
A boy carries building blocks while constructing a playground on Saturday, July 21, 2018 during the the 23rd annual ParentWISE Ice Cream Blast at Kirk S. Nevin Arena. The playing blocks were provided by the non-profit Trying Together, an organization that helps support early childhood education.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Judi Wilson, volunteer with Wildlife Works Inc., holds out a corn snake named Niblet to Malachi Putt, 2, and his sister Keona Putt, 4, on Saturday, July 21, 2018 during the the 23rd annual ParentWISE Ice Cream Blast at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A boy makes a jump down a hopscotch board while playing Saturday, July 21, 2018 during the the 23rd annual ParentWISE Ice Cream Blast at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Keona Putt, 4, navigates through the blocks of a buildable playground while her brother, Malachi Putt, 2, follows closely behind Saturday, July 21, 2018 during the the 23rd annual ParentWISE Ice Cream Blast at Kirk S. Nevin Arena. The playing blocks were provided by the non-profit Trying Together, an organization that helps support early childhood education.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
An American Kestrel falcon named Napoleon perches on the hand of Wildlife Works Inc. volunteer Julie Cursi while Addisyn Vitale, 3, watches with her mom, Julia Vitale of Latrobe, on Saturday, July 21, 2018 during the the 23rd annual ParentWISE Ice Cream Blast at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kirk S. Nevin Arena at Lynch Field on Saturday served as the setting for one of Greensburg’s sweetest summer treats — the 23rd annual ParentWISE Ice Cream Blast.

Proceeds benefit classes and services for families, caregivers, children and teens offered by the ParentWISE Program of Wesley Family Services.

Sponsors are the city of Greensburg and Dairy Queen. The Tribune-Review served as the official media sponsor.

