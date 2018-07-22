Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

No one hurt when car crashes into Greensburg Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 2:27 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

No one was injured when a car crashed Sunday morning into the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet along East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg.

Driver Carol Kelly of Hempfield turned from East Pittsburgh into the store’s parking lot at a traffic light and went over a curb before crashing into the store entrance, city police Lt. Shawn Denning said. Kelly, who was unable to explain what caused the Suzuki sedan to crash, was checked at the scene by an ambulance crew.

“It’s fortunate that nobody got hurt,” Denning said.

The mishap occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.

Kelly told the Tribune-Review the wreck happened as she was taking a short cut through the parking lot on the way from Greensburg to Pellis Road, near her home.

“I had to use the brake to make the turn to get in here,” she said. “Whatever happened, I don’t know.”

Ollie’s staff let patrons who were inside the store out through a rear entrance, Greensburg fire chief Tom Bell said.

Damage was limited to the doorway and did not appear to affect the surrounding wall or ceiling.

The car was towed and firefighters helped secure the store entrance.

An Ollie’s employee declined to comment when asked about plans to reopen the store.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me