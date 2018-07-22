No one hurt when car crashes into Greensburg Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one was injured when a car crashed Sunday morning into the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet along East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg.

Driver Carol Kelly of Hempfield turned from East Pittsburgh into the store’s parking lot at a traffic light and went over a curb before crashing into the store entrance, city police Lt. Shawn Denning said. Kelly, who was unable to explain what caused the Suzuki sedan to crash, was checked at the scene by an ambulance crew.

“It’s fortunate that nobody got hurt,” Denning said.

The mishap occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.

Kelly told the Tribune-Review the wreck happened as she was taking a short cut through the parking lot on the way from Greensburg to Pellis Road, near her home.

“I had to use the brake to make the turn to get in here,” she said. “Whatever happened, I don’t know.”

Ollie’s staff let patrons who were inside the store out through a rear entrance, Greensburg fire chief Tom Bell said.

Damage was limited to the doorway and did not appear to affect the surrounding wall or ceiling.

The car was towed and firefighters helped secure the store entrance.

An Ollie’s employee declined to comment when asked about plans to reopen the store.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.