Church in Crabtree celebrates traditional Processional Mass as part of church festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Bartholomew Parish in Crabtree concluded its four-day Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival, a tradition that started more than 100 years ago, with a Processional Mass.

The St. Bartholomew website tells the processional’s history as taken from “The Crabtree Story: Golden Anniversary Edition.” It started in 1911 after Italian immigrants wanted to bring to Crabtree a tradition they had experienced in Italy.

For decades, the Mount Carmel celebration was strictly an Italian celebration, but under the sponsorship of the church, various community and church organizations and people of all ethnic backgrounds began taking part in the morning procession.

In the 1950s, the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel was carried in the procession for the first time.

One year, there was a threat of rain. A priest, Father Method, placed the statue of Our Lady on a platform outside the church. The weather changed, and the entire outdoor program took place. In appreciation, people spontaneously offered tokens by pinning currency to the statute’s cape, which is a custom that continues to this day.

A pasta dinner followed.

The festivities also included daytime fireworks, just as it did in its earliest days.