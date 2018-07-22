Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Church in Crabtree celebrates traditional Processional Mass as part of church festival

Tribune-Review | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
The Procession walks on route 119 during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
The Procession walks on route 119 during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Kaylee Cordial, 7, Chloe Halo, 3, and Katarina Cuarlotto, 5, throws flower petals on the ground during the Procession for the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival in Crabtree on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Kaylee Cordial, 7, Chloe Halo, 3, and Katarina Cuarlotto, 5, throws flower petals on the ground during the Procession for the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival in Crabtree on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
People watch as the The Procession walks on route 119 during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
People watch as the The Procession walks on route 119 during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
The Procession walks on route 119 during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
The Procession walks on route 119 during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
The Procession walks on route 119 during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
The Procession walks on route 119 during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
The Rev. Michael Healy sprinkles holy water on people during mass at St. Bartholomew in Crabtree for the Procession after mass during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
The Rev. Michael Healy sprinkles holy water on people during mass at St. Bartholomew in Crabtree for the Procession after mass during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
A Statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is carried out of St. Bartholomew in Crabtree for the Procession after mass during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
A Statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is carried out of St. Bartholomew in Crabtree for the Procession after mass during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
The bands lead the the Procession after mass during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival in Crabtree on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
The bands lead the the Procession after mass during Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival in Crabtree on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Brian and Russell McGee, 4, and Brysen Underwager, 6, watch fireworks go off during the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Brian and Russell McGee, 4, and Brysen Underwager, 6, watch fireworks go off during the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival on Sunday, July 22, 2018.

Updated 18 minutes ago

St. Bartholomew Parish in Crabtree concluded its four-day Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival, a tradition that started more than 100 years ago, with a Processional Mass.

The St. Bartholomew website tells the processional’s history as taken from “The Crabtree Story: Golden Anniversary Edition.” It started in 1911 after Italian immigrants wanted to bring to Crabtree a tradition they had experienced in Italy.

For decades, the Mount Carmel celebration was strictly an Italian celebration, but under the sponsorship of the church, various community and church organizations and people of all ethnic backgrounds began taking part in the morning procession.

In the 1950s, the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel was carried in the procession for the first time.

One year, there was a threat of rain. A priest, Father Method, placed the statue of Our Lady on a platform outside the church. The weather changed, and the entire outdoor program took place. In appreciation, people spontaneously offered tokens by pinning currency to the statute’s cape, which is a custom that continues to this day.

A pasta dinner followed.

The festivities also included daytime fireworks, just as it did in its earliest days.

