Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cops: Greensburg man crawled through window to assault neighbor

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, July 23, 2018, 9:57 a.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

A Greensburg man is accused of crawling through an open window Friday and assaulting a neighbor he thought was flirting with his girlfriend.

Daniel R. Chew, 29, is charged with burglary, simple assault, strangulation, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in connection with the 8:30 p.m. incident Friday. Chew was ordered to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail set by Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

Patrolman Jason Fidazzo said that he was summoned to an apartment on West Second Avenue for a report of an altercation. Fidazzo reported that a neighbor, who lives in the same apartment house, told him Chew climbed through a bedroom window and assaulted the victim.

Witnesses told Fidazzo that Chew initially tried to confront the victim by knocking on his door, but when it went unanswered he went back to his apartment “crawled out on to the fire escape, walked along the fire escape (to the victim’s apartment) and entered through an open window” where he assaulted the man.

The victim did not require hospital treatment, but Fidazzo alleged that he had multiple bruises and scratches.

Fidazzo reported in court documents that Chew admitted assaulting the victim when questioned. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 2.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me