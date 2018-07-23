Cops: Greensburg man crawled through window to assault neighbor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man is accused of crawling through an open window Friday and assaulting a neighbor he thought was flirting with his girlfriend.

Daniel R. Chew, 29, is charged with burglary, simple assault, strangulation, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in connection with the 8:30 p.m. incident Friday. Chew was ordered to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail set by Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

Patrolman Jason Fidazzo said that he was summoned to an apartment on West Second Avenue for a report of an altercation. Fidazzo reported that a neighbor, who lives in the same apartment house, told him Chew climbed through a bedroom window and assaulted the victim.

Witnesses told Fidazzo that Chew initially tried to confront the victim by knocking on his door, but when it went unanswered he went back to his apartment “crawled out on to the fire escape, walked along the fire escape (to the victim’s apartment) and entered through an open window” where he assaulted the man.

The victim did not require hospital treatment, but Fidazzo alleged that he had multiple bruises and scratches.

Fidazzo reported in court documents that Chew admitted assaulting the victim when questioned. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 2.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.