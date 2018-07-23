Latrobe man allegedly threatened to kill neighbor, who is a cop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Latrobe man is behind bars after authorities said he clutched a machete and threatened to kill his neighbor, who is a police officer, according to court papers.

David E. Wingrove, 52, is a convicted felon and not permitted to have guns, but officers found two rifles and a shotgun in his Lamplighter Manor home, according to police. He was arrested on unlawful firearm possession and terroristic threats charges.

Police were called Thursday afternoon by an off-duty Derry officer who reported that Wingrove was beating on a propane tank outside his house and yelling: “Hey cop, you up?” according to an affidavit.

Wingrove allegedly continued to threaten his neighbor. When investigators arrived, they saw him through a window holding a machete and yelling, police said.

The pair had been feuding over fireworks being set off late at night, Wingrove told officers and admitted to making the threats, according to the affidavit. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.