Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe man allegedly threatened to kill neighbor, who is a cop

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, July 23, 2018, 11:27 a.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

A Latrobe man is behind bars after authorities said he clutched a machete threatened to kill his neighbor, who is a police officer, according to court papers.

David E. Wingrove, 52, is a convicted felon and not permitted to have guns, but officers found two rifles and a shotgun in his Lamplighter Manor home, according to police. He was arrested on unlawful firearm possession and terroristic threats charges.

Police were called Thursday afternoon by an off-duty Derry officer who reported that Wingrove was beating on a propane tank outside his house and yelling: “Hey cop, you up?” according to an affidavit.

Wingrove allegedly continued to threaten his neighbor. When investigators arrived, they saw him through a window holding a machete and yelling, police said.

The pair had been feuding over fireworks being set off late at night, Wingrove told officers and admitted to making the threats, according to the affidavit. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me