Mt. Pleasant Township man charged with shooting at car after hit and run

A 24-year-old Mt. Pleasant area man told state troopers he fired about 10 shots at a Fayette County driver who allegedly fled a hit-and-run crash along Route 119 north of Connellsville early Saturday, state police said.

Dillon M. Waddell of Acme was charged Monday by state police in Uniontown with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the 4:48 a.m. Saturday shooting along Memorial Boulevard in Bullskin Township, just north of Connellsville.

Trooper Matthew Rucinski said in court documents Waddell was with a woman, Destiny Nelson, who reported to troopers that a gold Buick Century sedan struck her vehicle on the 2400 block of Memorial Boulevard and fled. Nelson provided a license number, which Rucinski reported led him to arrest George E. Jordan of Connellsville on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Other charges remain under investigation, police said.

Rucinski said Jordan called police hours after he was cited to report that he fled because “someone had fired a weapon at him.” Jordan was not struck by the gunfire, police said.

“Jordan said he did not remember the incident when I first encountered him because he was heavily intoxicated” Rucinski wrote in court documents. “He related he now remembered the crash and that a white male had fired a weapon at him so he attempted to flee.”

Rucinski said police subsequently discovered four bullet holes in Jordan’s vehicle and the tires on the passenger side were flat.

Rucinski said he again interviewed Nelson Sunday. She reported that Waddell fired at Jordan’s vehicle because he had almost struck them with his vehicle after the crash.

In an interview Monday, Rucinski said Waddell reported he fired “approximately 10 rounds at Jordan’s vehicle” and turned over the 9mm handgun to police.

Waddell was arraigned before Uniontown District Judge Nathan Henning and released on $75,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 8 before Connellsville District Judge Ronald Haggerty.

