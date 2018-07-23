Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland labor activists to plot election strategy

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, July 23, 2018, 7:15 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

With slightly more than 100 days remaining before the November mid-term elections, Westmoreland County labor union activists plan to meet Wednesday to plot strategy with hopes of getting more union-friendly Democrats elected.

President Trump drubbed Hillary Clinton in the county in the 2016 presidential election.

“We’re going to talk some strategy on what unions and activists in Westmoreland (County) can do to get the endorsed candidates elected this year,” said Harriet Ellenberger, secretary of the the Greater Westmoreland County Labor Council. The labor group is sponsoring a “Kitchen Table Conversation,” which will be held at Ellenberger’s Mt. Pleasant Township residence from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We want to get some energy going” prior to Labor Day, the traditional start date for November election activity, Ellenberger said.

“The Kitchen Table Conversations are geared to engage with our activists and leaders on the issues,” said Rosann Barker, office manager for the Northwestern Pennsylvania Area Labor Federation, which is based in Erie.

The Westmoreland labor council endorsed only Democrats, from Gov. Tom Wolf on down the ticket to those running for U.S. Senate, the House of Representatives and the state House. Yet, state Reps. Joseph Petrarca of Vandergrift and Frank Dermody of Oakmont are the only state House Democrats among the eight representatives whose districts include part of Westmoreland County.

Ellenberger said she believes there is more interest surrounding the mid-term elections than in 2014, when Democrat Barack Obama occupied the White House.

“I think we are seeing more enthusiasm around our candidates and more urgency” to get them elected, Ellenberger said.

To that end, “the unions will have to work diligently to get out the vote,” said Gerald R. Shuster, professor of political communications at the University of Pittsburgh.

In 2014, when then-Gov. Tom Corbett lost his bid for re-election to Wolf, voter turnout in the county was 45 percent.

There is good reason for increased union involvement , particularly since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Janus case, which gives public sector workers the right to refuse to pay union dues if they do not want to join a union, Shuster said.

“That will dramatically affect unions,” Shuster said.

Furthermore, some of President Trump’s directives have impacted labor standards in a way that is affecting industries where union strength is apparent, Shuster said.

“All of those factors coming together will result in more (political) activity” by unions, Shuster said. “The unions know they got to focus on a candidate that they get 100 percent support from.”

The Westmoreland labor organization, part of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, is in line with other labor councils in the state that have either already conducted such meetings, like the Butler labor council, or are planning them, like the Indiana-Armstrong labor council, which will meet Thursday, Barker said. The labor council in Erie and Crawford counties will meet Saturday.

“We will develop strategies with the various locals on the best way to work together as we outreach to the broader labor movement and engage in conversation with union members on these issues,” Barker said.

For more information about the event, Ellenberger can be contacted at ellenberger@zoominternet.net .

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me