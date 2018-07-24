Official at flooded Latrobe church asks city to expand on storm inlet upgrade plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe has received proposals from three bidders, starting at $33,000, for repairing and enhancing a storm inlet along Josephine Street that was damaged in a major June 20 flood.

The project calls for updating the inlet’s three pipes, including repairs to one pipe that was crushed, and installation of a metal cage and grating to help keep debris from blocking the pipes.

An official with a nearby church that faces a $40,000 bill to recover from basement flooding on June 20 agreed on Monday that the cage “can only help.” But Donald Stewart, president of the leadership team at the Latrobe First Church of God on Princeton Street, urged the city to also explore more extensive remedies for high water that has become worse in the neighborhood in recent years.

Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile is among city officials who have said a footbridge that was swept downstream and blocked the inlet pipes contributed to the severity of the June 20 flooding. Nearby buildings received first-floor damage, including several businesses at the Lincoln Road Shopping Plaza.

“The bridge may have contributed to the problem, but it did not cause the problem,” said Stewart. “The water was going in our doors when that bridge came by.

“My request is to cast a wide net” in searching for a comprehensive solution to the flooding.

“There’s a bottleneck here,” he said of the local storm water flow. “I don’t know where it is . Let’s have the engineer take a look at it.”

Latrobe public works director Michael Gray has said the plan for which the city sought bids would retain the existing configuration of three pipes, replacing old ones of rusting tin with new polymer-coated versions. Gray said Monday he is consulting with the city engineer about the storm system.

Stewart questioned whether a single, larger pipe might provide improved water flow. City manager Wayne Jones noted the three pipes continue downstream under the plaza, which is private property, and then merge before ultimately leading to the Loyalhanna Creek.

Stewart suggested that simply updating pipes installed decades ago may not be sufficient to handle current storm flows that likely have been augmented by a changing climate and development of more buildings and paved areas in the neighborhood.

“We go 55 years with no flood and, in five years, we have two,” Stewart said, referring to an earlier incident when high water came close to entering the church. “That’s a trend, as the manager of the church, I don’t like.”

Church member Jim Walter said the level of the waterway upstream from the inlet - which city officials said is considered a ditch - has risen over the years, with dumping of debris and growth on the bottom that was treated many years ago with weed killer.

Carl Bollinger, the city emergency services coordinator, said water flowing from areas uphill of the neighborhood, including sections of bordering Derry Township, appears to be contributing to the flooding. “There’s a problem somewhere up above. We’ve got to find that problem,” he said.

Gray said he’s seeking input from township officials.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.