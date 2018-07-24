Police chase leads to head on crash along Route 66 in Salem Twp; one dead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man died following a head-on crash that was the result of a police chase along Route 66 in Salem Township Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 3:17 a.m. at milemarker 11.4 southbound, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatch supervisor.

State police are investigating.

State police Cpl. David Townsend with the Highspire barracks said Greensburg Police were pursuing a vehicle that got on Route 66, and fled north in the southbound lane. He said that vehicle, which was being driven by the deceased, struck another vehicle head on.

The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles, Townsend said.

The male driver of the pursued vehicle became trapped inside, officials said. He was eventually freed and flown to a hospital, officials said. The driver of the second vehicle was OK. The male that was flown to the hospital later died.

Townsend said police won’t release the name of the deceased until next of kin are notified.

Greensburg Police officials weren’t immediately available for comment early Tuesday.

Townsend said Route 66 south has been shut down as a result of the crash.

He advised motorists to use U.S. 22 east, Route 819 south, Route 130 east, and Route 130 west to re-enter at Route 66 at interchange 6.