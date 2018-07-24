Unity Speedway to be ready by October

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Company officials expect construction of the new Speedway convenience store in Unity to be finished by October.

Work began on April 30 on the 3,900-square-foot store at the northeastern corner of Village Drive and Route 30. The store will have eight fuel pumps for passenger vehicles, including two offering diesel fuel and one with flexible options, according to Speedway spokeswoman Stefanie Griffith.

Township solicitor Gary Falatovich has noted the company agreed to forgo inclusion of diesel pumps that would have served large trucks. Plans for the store, which began about five years ago, met initial opposition from residents who were concerned that rigs fueling up there would create traffic hazards.

At the store’s Speedy Cafe, patrons will be able to order freshly prepared food such as paninis, subs, breakfast sandwiches and pizzas. Beverages will include lattes, smoothies and frappes.

The store features a brick facade that is meant to blend with nearby buildings including The Inn at Mountain View, First Commonwealth Bank and the former Mountain View Interiors furniture store - now housing Mountain View Brew Cafe and other businesses.

The lot is to be graded so that lighting won’t be visible from adjoining Frye Farm Road, Falatovich has said.

A subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Ohio-based Speedway operates about 2,740 stores in 21 states. Other local stores are located at routes 22 and 119 in Salem and at Route 119 and Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.