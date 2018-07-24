Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity Speedway to be ready by October

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 5:21 p.m.

Updated 56 minutes ago

Company officials expect construction of the new Speedway convenience store in Unity to be finished by October.

Work began on April 30 on the 3,900-square-foot store at the northeastern corner of Village Drive and Route 30. The store will have eight fuel pumps for passenger vehicles, including two offering diesel fuel and one with flexible options, according to Speedway spokeswoman Stefanie Griffith.

Township solicitor Gary Falatovich has noted the company agreed to forgo inclusion of diesel pumps that would have served large trucks. Plans for the store, which began about five years ago, met initial opposition from residents who were concerned that rigs fueling up there would create traffic hazards.

At the store’s Speedy Cafe, patrons will be able to order freshly prepared food such as paninis, subs, breakfast sandwiches and pizzas. Beverages will include lattes, smoothies and frappes.

The store features a brick facade that is meant to blend well with nearby buildings including The Inn at Mountain View, First Commonwealth Bank and the former Mountain View Interiors furniture store - now housing Mountain View Brew Cafe and other businesses.

The lot is to be graded so that lighting won’t be visible from adjoining Frye Farm Road, Falatovich has said.

A subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Ohio-based Speedway operates about 2,740 stores in 21 states. Other local stores are located at routes 22 and 119 in Salem and at Route 119 and Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

Ground-moving work is under way on Monday, July 23, 2018, at the construction site of a new Speedway convenience store along Village Road at Route 30 in Unity. The adjacent Inn at Mountain View can been seen in the background at right.
Ground-moving work is under way on Monday, July 23, 2018, at the construction site of a new Speedway convenience store along Village Road at Route 30 in Unity. The adjacent Inn at Mountain View can been seen in the background at right.
A new Speedway convenience store, seen behind a canopy for fuel pumps, is under construction on Monday, July 23, 2018, along Village Road at Route 30 in Unity.
A new Speedway convenience store, seen behind a canopy for fuel pumps, is under construction on Monday, July 23, 2018, along Village Road at Route 30 in Unity.
Ground-moving work, at left, is under way on Monday, July 23, 2018, during construction of a new Speedway convenience store along Village Road at Route 30 in Unity. The store is at right, behind a canopy for fuel pumps. The adjacent Inn at Mountain View can been seen in the background.
Ground-moving work, at left, is under way on Monday, July 23, 2018, during construction of a new Speedway convenience store along Village Road at Route 30 in Unity. The store is at right, behind a canopy for fuel pumps. The adjacent Inn at Mountain View can been seen in the background.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me