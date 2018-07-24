Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg Salem hires new superintendent

Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
Gary Peiffer, Greensburg Salem School District’s next superintendent.
Gary Peiffer will bring almost 30 years of experience in education to Greensburg Salem School District when he takes over as superintendent next month.

The school board unanimously agreed to hire Peiffer at a special meeting Tuesday.

He will replace Eileen Amato, who is retiring after seven years as superintendent.

The district will pay him a salary of $144,000, the same as Amato.

Peiffer got his start in education in 1990 as a social studies teacher in Flourtown, Montgomery County.

He went to East Allegheny School District in 1997 and held several administrative positions there over 15 years, before he was hired as superintendent of Carlynton School District from 2012 to 2018.

“He’s very well qualified, very highly recommended,” said school board President Ron Mellinger. “Coming up through the ranks, from an educator to an assistant principal, to a superintendent.”

Peiffer said the opportunities and challenges in Greensburg are similar to those he’s seen throughout his career.

“I like communities like Greensburg, that I feel are salt of the earth communities,” he said.

Under his leadership, he hopes the school district will be seen as equal with the best in the state, he said.

“When a student graduates from Greensburg Salem, they’re able to compete with anyone, everywhere,” he said.

Mellinger said Peiffer has already begun familiarizing himself with Greensburg.

“He’s very hands-on,” Mellinger said. “He wants to become part of the community.”

Peiffer said he wants to foster partnerships with local colleges and community organizations, in Westmoreland County and beyond.

While working at Carlynton, Peiffer also served as the superintendent of record for the Parkway West Career and Technology Center, and hopes to bring more tech-savvy programs to Greensburg Salem.

“How can I prepare kids for the world they’re going to inherit? he said. “I don’t want to do it the same way, I want to look for ways to be creative.”

Mellinger said Peiffer was chosen from among 27 candidates for the job.

The search has been underway since Amato announced her retirement in April.

The school board voted to pay the Pennsylvania School Boards Association $5,000 to conduct the search.

There were many qualified candidates, including some from within the district, but Peiffer’s experience set him apart, Mellinger said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

click me