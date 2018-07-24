Hundreds of items up for bid at 4-H's annual benefit auction
Updated 21 hours ago
Homemade afghans, local artists’ creations, sports tickets and passes to attractions throughout the region are just a few of the items that will go to the highest bidder at this year’s Westmoreland County 4-H Benefit Auction.
Set for Aug. 23 at the Westmoreland Fair grounds on Blue Ribbon Lane in Mt. Pleasant Township, the annual auction includes hundreds of lots. All of the proceeds benefit Westmoreland County 4-H, which provides educational opportunities for more than 3,000 children in the county.
“4-H camps, leadership conferences, regional, state and national competitions and scholarships toward higher education, just to name a few,” said Westmoreland 4-H Summer Assistant Abby Gillis.
The auction will begin at 5 p.m.
For more, visit the auction Facebook page .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.