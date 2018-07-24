Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mini casino expected to open at Westmoreland Mall

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 11:21 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A small-scale casino is expected to open at the site of the closing Bon-Ton store at Westmoreland Mall, the Tribune-Review has learned.

An announcement making the location official could come as soon as Wednesday.

State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, said Tuesday she was briefed by officials with Stadium Casino LLC, the Maryland-based company that in January purchased a $40.1 million license to open one of 10 mini casinos in Pennsylvania.

Stadium Casino officials on Tuesday did not respond to requests for comment. The company has until Friday to formally file paperwork declaring its plans for the casino.

Ward said she was notified that a formal application would be filed Wednesday with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board in Harrisburg detailing plans for the casino that she said is expected to generate $120 million in economic impact for Westmore­land County.

“This will revitalize the mall property, and it goes beyond the casino,” Ward said.

She said plans call for the casino to feature 750 slot machines and 30 table games during the first year of operation. It will employee 440 full-time casino workers and in all operate with a staff of 600.

The company projects there will be 150 construction jobs to renovate the facility while another 600 jobs could be indirectly created as a result of the casino development, Ward said.

Stadium Casino officials have made no formal announcements about plans for its Westmoreland casino. The company initially identified a location in Derry Township as the central point of a 15-mile radius where it can install the gaming facility. The mall area property falls within that boundary.

The mall is owned by CBL Properties in Chattanooga, Tenn. It sits on 105 acres in Hempfield along Route 30, about three miles east of Greensburg. It has more than 170 stores within the mall and a strip of businesses at the rear of the property.

The two-floor Bon-Ton space is one of four anchors at the mall. It is expected to close in early August and for several weeks has been liquidating merchandise and other items, according to CBL spokeswoman Stacey Keating.

“We are still evaluating our redevelopment plans for the Bon-Ton site,” Keating said.

The state gaming board earlier this year auctioned off five of the 10 available licenses for the mini casinos. Other small gaming facilities are expected to be built in Lawrence, York, Lancaster and Cumberland counties.

Westmoreland County and Hempfield officials said earlier this week they have had no discussions with Stadium Casino in regard to the company’s plans for the casino.

Stadium Casino is a partnership between Cordish Companies and Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, which runs Parx Casino in Bucks County. The joint company is the developer of several large-scale casino and retail development projects, including a $600 million project in Philadelphia that is projected to open in 2020.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me