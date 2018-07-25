Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Low-interest loans available for June flood damage in Allegheny and Westmoreland

Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
Flood waters still cover a section of Route 381 near Route 30 in Ligonier Township on Thursday, June 21, 2018, a day after Wednesday's flash flooding wreaked havoc on the valley.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Low-interest loans are available for residents and business owners who endured flood damage in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties last month.

Two disaster loan outreach centers will be available later this week, one in Bridgeville and the other in Ligonier. Both areas were hit hard by flooding during severe storms on June 20 and 21.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved a request from Gov. Tom Wolf, making low-interest loans of up to $200,000 available to repair or replace real estate property damaged in the storm. Businesses and nonprofits can get loans of up to $2 million, according to a news release.

In Ligonier Township , emergency crews rescued dozens of people from their homes during torrential rains and rising waters.

A similar scene played out in Bridgeville where more than 3 inches of rain fell in an hour.

Officials will be at outreach centers starting at 11 a.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Aug. 2 to help applicants. Both centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The centers will be closed on Sunday.

Centers will be at the following locations:

•Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Ave., Bridgeville

•Ligonier Township municipal building, 1 Municipal Park Drive

Anyone unable to visit either center can call SBA at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications are available at sba.gov/disaster , according to the release. The deadline for physical property damage applications is Sept. 24. The deadline for economic injury applications is April 24.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

click me