Greensburg man in school shooting threat jailed after new sledgehammer charge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An 18-year-old Greensburg man charged last week with threatening “to shoot up” Greensburg Salem Middle School was arraigned Wednesday on new charges of allegedly threatening a juvenile with a sledgehammer last month.

Austin R. Tressler was arrested a week ago after police were told by a juvenile that Tressler made a threat to shoot up the school on the first day of school next month, Det. John Swank wrote in court documents.

Tressler, who was free on $50,000 unsecured bond foll0wing the initial incident, was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $140,000 bond by District Judge Chris Flanigan after she listened to arguments from assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar that the newly uncovered threat indicates “he is a very serious safety concern in this community.”

Tressler was arraigned Wednesday on charges of criminal trespass and making terroristic threats. Preliminary hearings on both cases including the two terroristic threat complaints filed last week, are scheduled Aug. 2.

After publicity on the alleged shooting threat, Swank reported in court documents that police were contacted by the parents of another area juvenile that Tressler was at their home with two other children and he had threatened one of the youths with a sledgehammer.

Swank reported in an affidavit of probable cause filed before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan that Tressler had picked up the sledgehammer “and threatened to smash the victim’s brains out.”

One of the other juveniles took the sledgehammer off Tressler, Swank wrote in court documents.

However, Swank alleges in court documents that shortly after the sledgehammer threat, the family members discovered Tressler hiding inside the juvenile victim’s home. Swank said other witnesses interviewed corroborated the allegations.

“Now, we’re here dealing with two threats … all of them to young children. In one, (Tressler) threatened to shoot a school up and this one you have him physically picking up a sledgehammer and threatening smashing to smash the victim…,” Lazar told Flanigan in arguing for a substantial monetary bond.

Tressler’s private attorney Ken Noga argued for a nominal bond, and noted that Tressler’s parents had complied with a prior bond directive by Flanigan that they obtain mental health treatment for their son.

However, Flanigan agreed with Lazar and set bond at $70,000 on each alleged incident.

“I appreciate (Tressler’s) parents have complied (with the mental health directive)… but we’re talking about an actual threat here to a young child. I’m very concerned about the safety of the community,” she said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.