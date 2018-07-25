Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Penn Township couple hosts remembrance service for Army Rangers killed in Vietnam

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 1:54 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Veteran Army Ranger Les Williams, who served in Vietnam in 1970 and ’71, didn’t mind at all traveling more than 1,100 miles from his home in Minden, La., to Penn Township.

“I started going to (Ranger) reunions in 1986,” Williams said. “These are my brothers.”

Williams was among more than 120 people who gathered Wednesday at the Penn Township home of James and Antoinette Bell for a remembrance service honoring fallen members of K Company, 75th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division . The Bell family built the memorial in their backyard.

“For me, being with these guys is part of the healing process,” Williams said. “It’s like a support group.”

K Company lost more than 50 soldiers during the Vietnam War.

“We were just a bunch of young, cocky, independent, brash kids,” said veteran and K Company Unit Director Roger Crunk. “Historians now tell us we performed some of the most dangerous missions in Vietnam. It was my greatest honor to serve with the best and bravest men I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

Maj. Eric Gass, an area coordinator for the 99th Readiness Division out of Fort Dix, N.J., travels Command Staff Sgt. Wes Frank to perform between 1,600 and 1,800 Army funeral honors each year.

“One of our missions is today’s service, that’s what we do,” Gass said, who praised James Bell’s efforts to honor his fellow soldiers.

“Without a doubt, he has great honor and integrity,” Gass said. “It’s indicative of a Ranger not to sit around and wait. Rangers lead the way.”

During a roll call, veterans took turns laying poppies over memorial pavers bearing the names of their fallen brothers in arms.

Rep. George Dunbar, R-Penn Township, who also attended the 2013 dedication ceremony for the memorial, said he was overwhelmed .

“All I could see as that ceremony was going on was the healing taking place,” Dunbar said. “And I can see that again here today. You could see it as Rangers were up here looking at the names. It’s really beautiful.”

The regimental motto of the Rangers is “sua sponte” in Latin, or “of his own accord.”

“Jim carried this out of his own accord,” Crunk said. “It’s indicative of a bond that even those of us who share it can barely understand.”

Williams agreed.

“People who weren’t there, or younger folks, don’t understand how it was over there. But I don’t have to explain anything to these guys,” he said. “It’s a bond that’s really almost stronger than family.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Les Williams of Minden, LA, looks at the photos of men during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Remembrance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Les Williams of Minden, LA, looks at the photos of men during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Remembrance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Maj. Eric Gass, of the Army's 99th Readiness Division out of Fort Dix, folds a flag to give to James Bell, during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Remembrance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Maj. Eric Gass, of the Army's 99th Readiness Division out of Fort Dix, folds a flag to give to James Bell, during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Remembrance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Rememberance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Rememberance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Sgt. Jim Joyce, is hugged by his grandson Delko Brian Joyce, 8, during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Remembrance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sgt. Jim Joyce, is hugged by his grandson Delko Brian Joyce, 8, during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Remembrance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
A Ranger touches the name of a fallen comrade, during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Rememberance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A Ranger touches the name of a fallen comrade, during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Rememberance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Rememberance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Rememberance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Denver Hall (left) is comforted by Ron Clark, during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Remembrance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Many of the Army Rangers present, had lost friends who were remembered.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Denver Hall (left) is comforted by Ron Clark, during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Remembrance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Many of the Army Rangers present, had lost friends who were remembered.
Poppies are laid atop memorial pavers bearing the names of K Company Army Rangers who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. A Wednesday, July 25, 2018, remembrance service was held at the memorial former Ranger James Bell and his wife Antoinette have built in their Penn Township backyard.
Poppies are laid atop memorial pavers bearing the names of K Company Army Rangers who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. A Wednesday, July 25, 2018, remembrance service was held at the memorial former Ranger James Bell and his wife Antoinette have built in their Penn Township backyard.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me